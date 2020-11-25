Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRUS. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of CRUS opened at $77.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average is $66.46. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $5,043,135.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,827,567.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 9,034 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $649,996.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,555 shares in the company, valued at $831,382.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,406 shares of company stock worth $6,223,244. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 9,819.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

