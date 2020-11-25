Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Boosted by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.5% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 508,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,913,000 after buying an additional 91,231 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.8% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 113,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,217,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,486,000 after buying an additional 51,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.51.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on C shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

