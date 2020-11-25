Civic Trading 5% Higher This Week (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Civic has a market cap of $61.55 million and approximately $43.23 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Civic has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Civic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0919 or 0.00000478 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00080135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00347863 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $604.34 or 0.03143812 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

