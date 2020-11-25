CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) (LON:CML) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) (LON:CML) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) stock opened at GBX 260 ($3.40) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 236.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 255.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. CML Microsystems plc has a twelve month low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 372 ($4.86). The stock has a market cap of $42.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications and data storage industries in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Far East, the Americas, and internationally. It primarily offers integrated circuits. The company provides its products for industrial flash memory cards, solid-state drives, and embedded storage products; and professional and industrial voice and/or data communications products.

