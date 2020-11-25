CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.58

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 48420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

CNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,421.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

