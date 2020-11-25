Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $5.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.36. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 278.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

