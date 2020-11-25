Contrasting Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) & Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) and Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Mercantile Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Financial USA $630.54 million 2.46 $149.13 million $4.14 10.17 Mercantile Bank $185.29 million 2.25 $49.46 million $2.57 9.98

Heartland Financial USA has higher revenue and earnings than Mercantile Bank. Mercantile Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland Financial USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.6% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Mercantile Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Financial USA 21.09% 9.83% 1.13% Mercantile Bank 23.02% 9.74% 1.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Heartland Financial USA and Mercantile Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Financial USA 0 2 1 0 2.33 Mercantile Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.78%. Mercantile Bank has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.00%. Given Heartland Financial USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Heartland Financial USA is more favorable than Mercantile Bank.

Dividends

Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Heartland Financial USA pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercantile Bank pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercantile Bank has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heartland Financial USA beats Mercantile Bank on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate mortgage loans; small business loans; agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle and home improvement loans, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use. In addition, it provides online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, bill payment, automated clearing house, wire transfer, zero balance account, transaction reporting, lock box, remote deposit capture, accounts receivable, investment sweep account, reconciliation, treasury management, foreign exchange, and various fraud prevention services, such as check and electronic positive pay, and virus/malware protection service, as well as commercial purchasing and merchant credit cards, debit cards, and automated teller machines. Further, the company offers investment services, such as mutual funds, annuities, retirement products, education savings products, brokerage services, employer sponsored plans, and insurance products, as well as vehicle, property and casualty, and life and disability insurance products. Additionally, it is involved in the community development, consumer finance, multi-line insurance agency, and property management businesses. The company operates through 115 banking locations in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, and California. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial, residential mortgage, and instalment loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner and non-owner occupied, and multi-family and residential rental property real estate loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; repurchase agreements; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products, as well as owns 32 automated teller machines and eight video banking machines. The company operates 40 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

