Contrasting Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) & CTX Virtual Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTXV)

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) and CTX Virtual Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTXV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Iridium Communications and CTX Virtual Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iridium Communications 0 0 5 0 3.00 CTX Virtual Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iridium Communications currently has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.40%. Given Iridium Communications’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Iridium Communications is more favorable than CTX Virtual Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Iridium Communications and CTX Virtual Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iridium Communications -27.09% -3.09% -1.28% CTX Virtual Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iridium Communications and CTX Virtual Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iridium Communications $560.44 million 7.76 -$162.00 million ($0.63) -51.79 CTX Virtual Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CTX Virtual Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iridium Communications.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Iridium Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Iridium Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Iridium Communications has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTX Virtual Technologies has a beta of -30.37, suggesting that its share price is 3,137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Iridium Communications beats CTX Virtual Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services. It also provides other services, such as inbound connections from the public switched telephone network, short message, subscriber identity module, activation, customer reactivation, and other peripheral services. In addition, the company offers voice and data solutions comprising personnel tracking devices; asset tracking devices for equipment, vehicles, and aircrafts; beyond-line-of-sight aircraft communications applications; maritime communications applications; specialized communications solutions for high-value individuals; mobile communications and data devices for the military and intelligence community, such as secure satellite handsets, as well as netted voice, messaging, and paging services; and maintenance services for the department of defense's dedicated gateway. Further, it provides satellite handsets, personal connectivity devices, voice and data modems, broadband data devices, and IoT data devices; various accessories for its devices that include batteries, holsters, earbud headphones, portable auxiliary antennas, antenna adaptors, USB data cables, charging units, and others; and engineering and support services. Iridium Communications Inc. sells its products and services to commercial end users through a wholesale distribution network that include service providers, and value-added resellers and manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Iridium Holdings LLC and changed its name to Iridium Communications Inc. in September 2009. Iridium Communications Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

CTX Virtual Technologies Company Profile

CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells mobile communication and electronic devices. The company, through its subsidiary, Kaibida International Limited, designs and manufactures printed circuit boards, surface mounted technology components, and cellular telephones, including Smartphones and PDAs to network operators and original equipment manufacturers. Its other subsidiary, Celluon Technology Holdings Ltd., is involved in the manufacture and sale of virtual 3-D electronic perception products, including proprietary stand-alone external virtual keyboard for Smartphones and Pads. The company also manufactures and sells the MiSeeTX mini-computer, a fully functioning small computer incorporating various virtual input and output technologies while running the Windows XP, Android, or Windows 7 platforms. In addition, it provides virtual projection products, such as the virtual keyboards used in hospitals and medical clinics to prevent the spread of bacteria and viruses. CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in Hong Kong; Toronto, Canada; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

