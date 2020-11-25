Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (CKK.V) (CVE:CKK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (CKK.V) (CVE:CKK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 30000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (CKK.V) Company Profile (CVE:CKK)

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc provides energy, municipal, and construction services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Heavy Construction. The Environmental Services segment provides clean-up, hazardous goods transportation, and containment services to the oil and natural gas industry, as well as to industrial and commercial customers.

