Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Core-Mark in a report issued on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Core-Mark’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Core-Mark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CORE. TheStreet raised shares of Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $32.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67. Core-Mark has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORE. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Core-Mark by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Core-Mark by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,136.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at $670,728.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

