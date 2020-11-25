Cormark Comments on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Friday, November 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the bank will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.50 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.04 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.32.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $49.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.06. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.2% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

