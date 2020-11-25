Costco Wholesale Co.’s October Same-Store Sales Numbers Beat Analysts’ Expectations, Shares Climb by 0% (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same-store sales increased by 14.4% during the month of October. Costco Wholesale’s shares rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.33.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total transaction of $869,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,565,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,457. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $384.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $374.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.79. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $389.50. The stock has a market cap of $169.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $10.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

