Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VLDR. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of VLDR opened at $16.17 on Monday. Velodyne Lidar has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth $261,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at about $355,000. 65.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

