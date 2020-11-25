Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.24% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VLDR. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.
Shares of VLDR opened at $16.17 on Monday. Velodyne Lidar has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87.
Velodyne Lidar Company Profile
Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.
