Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK) Announces Dividend of GBX 18.70

Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.24) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON CWK opened at GBX 3,600 ($47.03) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,493.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,604.56. Cranswick plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,688 ($35.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.91.

Get Cranswick plc (CWK.L) alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CWK. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick plc (CWK.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price objective on shares of Cranswick plc (CWK.L) in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,902 ($50.98).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick plc (CWK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick plc (CWK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.