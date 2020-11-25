Cream Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.09 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.59 million and $1.09 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance token can currently be bought for $43.96 or 0.00228699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00029368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00172852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.36 or 0.01057876 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00224739 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00107165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00178078 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

Cream Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

