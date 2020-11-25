Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 37.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,028 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 7,791 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Cree by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cree during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Cree by 299.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cree by 69.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,530.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $942,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

CREE opened at $89.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average is $63.36. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $91.04.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

