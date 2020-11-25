Critical Review: RumbleON (RMBL) and The Competition

RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare RumbleON to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of RumbleON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RumbleON and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 0 1 0 3.00 RumbleON Competitors 461 1501 2170 112 2.46

RumbleON currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.73%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 0.76%. Given RumbleON’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe RumbleON is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleON and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -7.79% -318.58% -38.16% RumbleON Competitors -28.17% -100.59% -10.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RumbleON and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $840.63 million -$45.18 million -0.87 RumbleON Competitors $2.06 billion $197.36 million 22.64

RumbleON’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than RumbleON. RumbleON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

RumbleON has a beta of 3.88, indicating that its share price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleON’s rivals have a beta of 0.99, indicating that their average share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RumbleON rivals beat RumbleON on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

