Critical Review: The Pegasus Companies (OTCMKTS:PEGX) versus ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

The Pegasus Companies (OTCMKTS:PEGX) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Pegasus Companies and ViacomCBS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pegasus Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ViacomCBS $27.81 billion 0.77 $3.31 billion $5.01 6.89

ViacomCBS has higher revenue and earnings than The Pegasus Companies.

Risk and Volatility

The Pegasus Companies has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViacomCBS has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Pegasus Companies and ViacomCBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pegasus Companies N/A N/A N/A ViacomCBS 4.58% 20.89% 5.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.1% of ViacomCBS shares are held by institutional investors. 52.8% of The Pegasus Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of ViacomCBS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The Pegasus Companies and ViacomCBS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pegasus Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A ViacomCBS 1 12 11 0 2.42

ViacomCBS has a consensus price target of $33.23, suggesting a potential downside of 3.72%. Given ViacomCBS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ViacomCBS is more favorable than The Pegasus Companies.

Summary

ViacomCBS beats The Pegasus Companies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Pegasus Companies Company Profile

The Pegasus Companies, Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless Internet access and broadband communications to residential and business subscribers. It offers wireless Internet service utilizing licensed frequencies in 2.5 GHz frequency band and 900 MHz, 2.4 GHz, and 5 GHz frequency bands. The company holds licenses for the use of frequencies located in the upper 700 MHz band to provide terrestrial communication services; holds rights to 2.5 GHz education broadcast services or broadband radio service channels; and intellectual property rights for the distribution of satellite-based services using Ku band BSS and Ka band FSS frequencies at certain orbital locations. The company was formerly known as Xanadoo Company, LLC and changed its name to The Pegasus Companies, Incorporated in June 2015. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as broadcast television stations. The Cable Networks segment creates and acquires programming for distribution and viewing on various media platforms, including subscription cable networks, subscription streaming, basic cable networks, international broadcast networks, and free streaming TV platform, as well as for licensing to third parties. The Filmed Entertainment segment develops, produces, finances, acquires, and distributes films, television programming, and other entertainment content. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and children's consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The company was formerly known as CBS Corporation and changed its name to ViacomCBS Inc. in December 2019. ViacomCBS Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

