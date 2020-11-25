Critical Survey: PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) & AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and AmeriServ Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp -98.27% 5.96% 0.88% AmeriServ Financial 7.27% 4.51% 0.38%

79.9% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of AmeriServ Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of AmeriServ Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PacWest Bancorp and AmeriServ Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40 AmeriServ Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $25.20, suggesting a potential downside of 3.41%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than AmeriServ Financial.

Dividends

PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. AmeriServ Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. PacWest Bancorp pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PacWest Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and AmeriServ Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and AmeriServ Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp $1.36 billion 2.24 $468.64 million $3.90 6.69 AmeriServ Financial $64.54 million 0.84 $6.03 million N/A N/A

PacWest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than AmeriServ Financial.

Volatility & Risk

PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmeriServ Financial has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats AmeriServ Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, remote deposit, and online and mobile banking services; and ATM services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, venture-backed businesses, venture capital and private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of October 14, 2020, it had 72 full-service branches located in the state of California, 1 branch in Durham, North Carolina, and 1 branch in Denver, Colorado; and loan production offices. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About AmeriServ Financial

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania, and Washington County, Maryland; and operates 17 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

