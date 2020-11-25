Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.25

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.25 and last traded at $66.39, with a volume of 41139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.75.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, October 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.27.
Daimler Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
