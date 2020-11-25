Daniel P. Cronin Sells 21,382 Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Stock

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 21,382 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $222,158.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE:EHI opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Further Reading: Net Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.