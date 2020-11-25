Daniel P. Cronin Sells 21,382 Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Stock

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 21,382 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $222,158.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:EHI opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHI. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 391.0% in the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 112,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 89,920 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 19.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 51,135 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 40.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 16,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $63,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

