DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in DexCom by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.47.

Shares of DXCM opened at $313.32 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.07 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 129.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.18, for a total value of $435,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $4,704,136.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,265 shares of company stock valued at $22,826,782 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

