DEXTools 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $282,982.00 (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. One DEXTools token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $282,982.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00029368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00172852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.36 or 0.01057876 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00224739 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00107165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00178078 BTC.

DEXTools Token Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,962,332 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

DEXTools Token Trading

DEXTools can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

