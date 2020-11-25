DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Barclays

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 35.62% from the company’s previous close.

DKS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $34.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

DKS stock opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.29.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $1.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 17,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,070,783.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 51,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $2,773,057.53. Following the transaction, the president now owns 204,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,134,716.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,827 shares of company stock valued at $17,558,136 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 127.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

