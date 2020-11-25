DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at UBS Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DKS. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.72.
DKS opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $63.29. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.83.
In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $185,490.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,968,394.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $104,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,026.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,827 shares of company stock valued at $17,558,136 over the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,607 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 391.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,658 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 325,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
Featured Article: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.