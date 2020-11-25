Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 92,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $212.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.52. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $7,450,006.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $1,762,310.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,708.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.27.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

