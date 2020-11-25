Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 1,053 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,905,000 after buying an additional 114,365 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.5% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 81,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.29.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $96.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.