DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 621.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,167,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,308,000 after buying an additional 2,728,406 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,602,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,259,000 after purchasing an additional 99,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in DTE Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,308,000 after purchasing an additional 42,997 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,136,000 after purchasing an additional 77,352 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised DTE Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.81.

DTE opened at $131.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $150,221.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $52,388.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,217 shares of company stock worth $797,917 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

