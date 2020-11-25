Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) versus Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) Head-To-Head Survey

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) and Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and Dynagas LNG Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dynagas LNG Partners $130.90 million 0.71 $3.62 million $0.02 130.50

Dynagas LNG Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Olympic Cruise Lines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Dynagas LNG Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.1% of Royal Olympic Cruise Lines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and Dynagas LNG Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Olympic Cruise Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A Dynagas LNG Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00

Dynagas LNG Partners has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.21%. Given Dynagas LNG Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dynagas LNG Partners is more favorable than Royal Olympic Cruise Lines.

Volatility and Risk

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a beta of -34.39, meaning that its stock price is 3,539% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynagas LNG Partners has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and Dynagas LNG Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A Dynagas LNG Partners 21.11% 13.94% 2.75%

Summary

Dynagas LNG Partners beats Royal Olympic Cruise Lines on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Olympic Cruise Lines

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc., from its base in Piraeus, Greece, operates a fleet of mid-sized cruise ships to serve its niche market of more experienced and educated passengers. To this audience, Royal Olympic offers a variety of destination-oriented cruises to the most popular sites of historic and cultural significance in the Eastern Mediterranean, Baltic, and Central and South American waters, on environmentally friendly cruise ships. (PRESS RELEASE)

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

