Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $121.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE:ETN opened at $123.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.12 and its 200 day moving average is $97.20. Eaton has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $123.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Eaton’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eaton will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.