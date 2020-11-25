Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,541,000 after buying an additional 712,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ecolab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ecolab by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,186,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,985 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,466,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,790,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.69.

ECL stock opened at $219.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.71. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of -59.43, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

