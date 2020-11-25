Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edap Tms in a research note issued on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Edap Tms’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EDAP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

NASDAQ EDAP opened at $4.24 on Monday. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $122.95 million, a PE ratio of 424.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 26.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 114,195 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 24.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edap Tms by 28.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

