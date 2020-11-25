Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY.V) (CVE:BABY) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.70

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY.V) (CVE:BABY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.70 and last traded at C$3.56, with a volume of 718909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.99. The company has a market cap of $189.33 million and a PE ratio of -31.43.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY.V) (CVE:BABY)

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. The company offers baby snacks products; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and toddlers/kids nutritional drinks.

