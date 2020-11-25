Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ENTA. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an underperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $42.89 on Monday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.89 million, a P/E ratio of 536.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.51). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,206,000 after purchasing an additional 185,216 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 825,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,784,000 after buying an additional 62,226 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,474,000 after buying an additional 55,730 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 264,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after buying an additional 93,476 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

