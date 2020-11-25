Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

ECPG opened at $35.81 on Monday. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $49.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.73.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $403.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wendy Hannam acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,153.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 106.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 58.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 25,202 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

