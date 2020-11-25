ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.45

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.45 and last traded at $53.92, with a volume of 12902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.37.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XNGSY shares. ValuEngine raised ENN Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ENN Energy in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.82.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

