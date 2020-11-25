Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ObsEva SA’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) – Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ObsEva in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.56). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15).

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OBSV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ObsEva from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.61.

OBSV opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth $6,862,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ObsEva by 1,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 434,953 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ObsEva by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 62,192 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 179,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 29,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

