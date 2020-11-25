Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $10.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.25 million, a PE ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 1.76. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 50.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 49.6% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

