Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 498 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 498 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after purchasing an additional 797,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,008,435,000 after purchasing an additional 763,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,762,464,000 after buying an additional 759,686 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,007,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $253,239,000 after buying an additional 307,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,696 shares of company stock valued at $124,028,118 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $482.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $213.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.88, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. CSFB restated a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.74.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.