Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 51,538 Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $32,018,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COG. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

In related news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COG opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

