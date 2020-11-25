Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,197 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of REGENXBIO worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGNX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 442.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 100,220 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 1,894.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 55,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RGNX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded REGENXBIO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

Shares of RGNX opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.95. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $54.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $33.59.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

