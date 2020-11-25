Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.69% of BayCom worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in BayCom in the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in BayCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in BayCom by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 108,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 123,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 13,844 shares during the period. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded BayCom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

NASDAQ BCML opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06. BayCom Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $187.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.82.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BayCom Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

