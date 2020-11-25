Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $754,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 246.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. BidaskClub upgraded United Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,019,785.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,235.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $119,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,716 shares in the company, valued at $108,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,533 shares of company stock worth $7,980,440. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

