Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,466 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.86.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $31,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,167,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 576,991 shares of company stock valued at $72,461,806 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $120.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

