Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 70,692 Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.41% of Misonix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSON. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Misonix by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 14,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Misonix by 81.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Misonix during the second quarter worth $106,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Misonix during the second quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Misonix by 163.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 38,632 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSON stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. Misonix, Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $257.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Misonix had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSON shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Misonix in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Misonix in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

