Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACAD shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.59.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $145,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 19,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $125,977.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,269.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,982 shares of company stock worth $774,823. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACAD opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 1.42. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

