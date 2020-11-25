Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “in-line” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Root in a report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Root currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.64.

ROOT stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. Root has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $29.48.

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

