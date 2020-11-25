EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.54

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.54 and last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 476864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. 140166 raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average is $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.26. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter worth $422,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth $604,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth $8,991,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

