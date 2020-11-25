Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The cut its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,737,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,395,000 after purchasing an additional 620,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,298,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,810,000 after purchasing an additional 358,433 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,744,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,948,000 after purchasing an additional 151,770 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,517,000 after purchasing an additional 55,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,837,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,306,000 after purchasing an additional 182,537 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.45. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.