Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stake Lessened by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 375.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

